Exclusive: Lee Hendrie offers Conor Hourihane verdict as Aston Villa, Swansea City transfer decision looms

Conor Hourihane’s days at Aston Villa feel numbered according to Lee Hendrie, although the former Villa star isn’t convinced that Swansea City will be the midfielder’s destination in the summer transfer window.

Swansea swooped to sign Hourihane from Aston Villa during the January transfer window, with Steve Cooper picking up the Irishman on a short-term loan to boost his side’s promotion hopes as his game-time at Villa Park became limited.

Given that scenario and the increased competition that Hourihane will return to when he heads back to the Second City, Hendrie feels that these might be the midfielders final days with Villa.

He exclusively told Football League World: “I remember going out on loan myself when I went to Stoke (City) from Villa and I feel when you went up for loan and you know you’re out the door, I feel it’s going to be a hard step for Conor to get back into that Villa side.

“There’s lots of players that they’ve got in that area at this particular time – young players, as well, so I feel that it might be his last days at the club, I really do.”

Hourihane, 30, has made 150 appearances for Villa since arriving at the club in 2017, scoring an impressive 29 goals from midfield.

His goalscoring exploits in the Championship fired Villa to promotion in 2018/19, whilst he made a big impact in helping Dean Smith’s side stay in the Premier League.

Yet, game time dried up and Hourihane was picked up by Swansea in the January transfer window, with the remit of delivering what he did at Villa Park.

Five goals and an assist in only 14 appearances has been some return from the midfielder, but Cooper’s side have lost four on the spin and fallen 10 points off the automatic promotion pace.

Whilst Hendrie is convinced that Hourihane will be on the move this summer, he isn’t completely sold on Swansea being his destination, stating it could be any side that’s Premier League-bound that might offer the midfielder a fresh opportunity for 2021/22.

He continued: “He’s the type of player that wants to go and play football, so I think next season he will certainly be going somewhere whether it is Swansea or not. He set off like a house on fire when he went there, but Swansea have just dropped off the pace.

“Whether it’s a team that’s possibly coming back up from the Championship that might want to take a punt on Conor. He is a very good player.”

Hourihane and Swansea’s promotion dream isn’t over despite a poor run of results in the Championship, with Cooper’s side still on course to finish in the play-offs.