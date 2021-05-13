Exclusive: Lee Hendrie makes transfer admission involving Norwich City and Max Aarons as Arsenal circle

Former footballer and current pundit Lee Hendrie has provided his thoughts on the future of Max Aarons at Norwich City, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The young right back has been in impressive form for the Canaries this term and played a vital role in getting the Carrow Road outfit back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Naturally his strong showings for the club haven’t gone unnoticed, with clubs such as Everton and Arsenal having been credited with string interest in recent weeks by various sources as the rumour mill continues to swirl around the defender.

With a contract at the club until the summer of 2024, Norwich will be confident of either holding onto the player for at least another year or bringing in a significant fee for his services if he does choose to leave for pastures new during the upcoming transfer window.

Now, Hendrie has provided his verdict on situation involving Aarons to FLW, when pressed on the subject recently:

“Norwich have to keep the players that they’ve got and they have to bring in that little bit more quality.

“If they bring a few additions in and keep that attractive brand of football, I do feel that they have to keep Max Aarons. Even the likes of Cantwell and Buendia, they have to keep these players because if anything, if they’re going to stay in the Premier League, these are the players who are going to keep them in there.

“I think Max Aarons will go, I certainly think he will, I think there’s too much attraction that’s been surrounding him for quite some time now and he’s a very, very good player, you know, for me, he was in my team of the year.

“Him and Buendia will be on the hit list for a lot of top clubs.”