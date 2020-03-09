Exclusive: Lee Hendrie makes prediction that will please Leeds and West Brom fans

Former Aston Villa and Stoke City playmaker Lee Hendrie has commented on who he feels will finish as the top two in the Championship, after the promotion race took another twist this weekend.

After West Bromwich Albion could only draw 0-0 away at Swansea City, it was Leeds United who took full advantage to move to the top of the league standings after securing a convincing 2-0 home win over local rivals Huddersfield Town at Elland Road.

Just one point separates the top two as the season continues to tick down, with Marcelo Bielsa and Slaven Bilic having seemingly led their respective sides to the brink of Premier League promotion.

With third place Fulham sitting six points off the second place Baggies, it is becoming more and more clear that the current top two are becoming even tougher to catch as we progress into the last knockings of the campaign.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World’s Chief Editor Sam Rourke, Hendrie was quick to weigh in on the promotion debate when the duo caught up last week:

“The top two that are there (at the moment), I’ve said this all along, you know Leeds and West Brom have been by far the best, I even said it as far back as Christmas that I can’t see anyone getting past them.

“The teams behind just haven’t capitalised on their slips ups, you know Brentford and then Fulham could’ve but the two of the top should sustain those two promotion spots.”