Former Premier League midfielder Lee Hendrie has admitted that he wouldn’t be surprised if Norwich City are considering whether to replace Johannes Hoff Thorup after their latest defeat to Bristol City, with Steve Cooper suggested as an option.

Despite playing well in parts, the Canaries were beaten by the Robins, with the 2-1 reverse realistically ending any chance the Norfolk outfit had of reaching the play-offs this season, as they are eight points behind sixth-placed West Brom with eight games to go.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's Championship Record (As of 16/3/25) Rank Games Won Drawn Lost Points Goals For : Goals Against 13th 38 12 13 13 49 60 : 54

There’s no denying it’s been a disappointing first campaign in English football for Thorup, who arrived with a good reputation after the work he had done with Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

Norwich City have underachieved this season

However, he hasn’t managed to get a consistent tune out of this Norwich side, and it will be hugely frustrating for all connected to the club.

Even though the influential Gabriel Sara was sold in the summer, along with Adam Idah and Abu Kamara, the club did back Thorup, with Ante Crnac, Matej Jurasek, Jose Cordoba, Oscar Schwartau and Amankwah Forson among the arrivals for decent fees over the past two windows.

When you add those to a group that includes the excellent Borja Sainz and Josh Sargent, it’s understandable that many expected Norwich to be able to finish in the play-off places - as they did under David Wagner last season.

But it looks as though the possibility of promotion has gone, and speaking exclusively to Football League World, Sky Sports pundit Hendrie explained why Thorup will be under scrutiny for that, and has warned the Dane that given the club's Premier League pedigree, Norwich may opt for change this summer.

“It has been a bit of a hit and miss season. Thorup has gone in, it’s his debut season, but it hasn’t gone quite to plan. I think Norwich have really struggled for consistency," Hendrie said to FLW.

“They’re a club that has always been known for having success in the Championship - getting promoted or being there or thereabouts. They were always the yo-yo club, and that was down to their recruitment. It would be unknown players, and they had a great model.

“Then it was about managing styles, and you have to get that right. Maybe, that is the question over Norwich now - do they look at different options? The likes of Steve Cooper, who knows the Championship, has had success, won promotion.

“Big clubs bring in managers to get that success, and that’s where they probably need steering and guidance. As we know in football, you don’t often get the time, because there is an expectation level at Norwich, which might creep up.

"So, maybe they might look elsewhere, because they are a club that I think should be striving and pushing forward to reach the Premier League, so that might be a hindrance for him.”

Norwich City facing up to huge summer with doubts over star men

Of course, there are many arguments as to why Thorup should stay, and there have been some positives to his appointment, which was made with the long-term in mind.

Nevertheless, it could be another big summer at Carrow Road, as you would imagine the club have a big battle to retain Sainz and Sargent, and another year outside the top-flight means some financial decisions will have to be made.

Therefore, the squad could be set for an overhaul once more, and pressure will be on Thorup and the recruitment team to get things right.

Should Norwich stick with Thorup, then it will be a show of faith in the young Dane to try and get things right, as there's a clear strategy and philosophy that is being created, but frustrations are evident right now amongst the fanbase that results have not been positive at all.