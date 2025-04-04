Lee Hendrie believes Leeds United will struggle to convince Caoimhín Kelleher to sign from Liverpool this season even if promoted to the Premier League.

According to GiveMeSport, the Whites are eyeing a move for the Ireland international amid concerns over Illan Meslier’s form.

Daniel Farke made the decision to drop the Frenchman against Luton Town in place of Karl Darlow after another high profile error in their 2-2 draw against Swansea City.

Meslier has been first-choice under the German coach, but his future at Elland Road is increasingly uncertain going into the summer transfer window.

Caoimhín Kelleher transfer claim

Hendrie has claimed that Kelleher would be a great addition for Leeds given his outstanding form when in the Liverpool team.

However, he’s raised concerns over whether the 26-year-old can be convinced to take the step down to Elland Road, or if a more ambitious project will win the race to his signature.

“Leeds obviously really keen on signing Kelleher from Liverpool,” Hendrie exclusively told Football League World.

“Obviously started against Everton, would he be an upgrade on Meslier? Yes, there’s no doubt about that.

Related Leeds United transfer "concern" raised which could dismantle Daniel Farke's squad FLW's Whites fan pundit has given his views on the club's biggest potential issue after the campaign is finished

“He’s made far too many mistakes this season, you can’t afford to do that when you’re in the Premier League.

“I’m a firm believer that they will get promoted.

“Will Kelleher step to Leeds? That’s the big question because I think when he stepped into the number one shoes at Liverpool he’s been pretty much outstanding.

“He hasn’t let the team down, there’s a lot of faith behind him and it’s showed he’s capable of stepping into big games.

Illan Meslier - Leeds United league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2019-20 10 4 (7) 2020-21 35 52 (11) 2021-22 38 79 (5) 2022-23 34 67 (5) 2023-24 44 40 (18) 2024-25 39 27 (21) As of April 4th

“I personally think, no disrespect to Leeds United, if Leeds are going to come up, which I said I think they will, I think he’s probably better than what Leeds will be at that time.

“Unless Leeds invest and bring better players in to make sure they stay in the Premier League.

“I just feel Kelleher will go to a club that’s, no disrespect to Leeds but, probably bigger and achieving a lot more at the time.”

Leeds remain in the mix for automatic promotion, but recent form has seen the gap to Sheffield United and Burnley close up going into the final weeks of the campaign.