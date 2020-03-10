Former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie has admitted that he has been surprised with just how impressive Matheus Pereira has been this season for West Bromwich Albion this season.

Since joining the Baggies on loan from Sporting Lisbon last summer, the attacking midfielder has set to the Championship alight with his displays.

One of the stand-out performers in the second-tier during the 2019/20 campaign, Pereira has helped West Brom climb into the automatic promotion places by producing a total of 22 direct goal contributions in 33 appearances.

According to The Telegraph, the Brazilian is set to join the club on a permanent deal for a reported fee of £8.25m following the club’s clash with Birmingham City on Saturday providing that he plays 45 minutes or more at the Hawthorns.

Given that the Baggies have been relatively underwhelming during their recent clashes with Wigan Athletic and Swansea City, Pereira will be determined to get his side back on track by leading them to victory over the Blues.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World’s Chief Editor Sam Rourke about the midfielder, Hendrie has revealed that he has been surprised with just how well Pereira has done due to the competitiveness on show in the Championship.

The former Villa man said: “Pereira’s has been one of my standout players in the Championship he really has.

“His creativity, his goals, his threat going forward, I think he’s one of those players that you want in your team.

“It’s surprised me that he has come and done so well really because everyone thinks the Championship is an easy level of football to come and play but it’s not.

“You’ve got to have that right blend and he really has fit the bill for West Brom.

“When you have got someone who can create as many goals as he has done and with the forward line that they have at their disposal, he’s been a breath of fresh air.

“He’s great on the ball, very skillful and he can pick a pass.

“Not many players around can do that these days.”