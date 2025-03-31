West Brom striker Daryl Dike has endured a torrid time with injury problems during his Hawthorns career.

The 24-year-old American international finally made his long-awaited return in mid-February, having not played football in just over a year since injuring his Achilles.

It was the striker's second Achilles-related injury as an Albion player, after enduring another lengthy spell on the sidelines between April 2023-January 2024.

However, the former Barnsley loanee is now back fit and hoping to play a big part in the Baggies' play-off push as we head into the final seven games of the season.

"He's got fantastic talent" - Lee Hendrie makes Daryl Dike, West Brom transfer claim

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, we asked Sky Sports pundit and former player, Lee Hendrie: 'Could you see West Brom potentially cutting their losses on Daryl Dike this summer? Or, is it worth persevering with the striker?'

Hendrie said: "Listen, he's got fantastic talent, and it hasn't been able to shine through.

"Obviously he's had injuries and whatnot, and he's certainly one that if you can get him fit, get him strong, get him under great coaching, then you do feel that he can come on so much.

"It's whether they want to take the risk. It's also whether another club wants to take him away from West Bromwich Albion."

Dike's West Brom contract situation may cost his Hawthorns future dearly

Having put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year contract to sign for West Brom from Orlando in January 2022, the American will enter the 2025/26 season with just 12 months remaining on his current Albion deal.

As per figures from Capology - which must be stressed are an estimate -, Dike is reportedly earning £32,308 per week as a Baggies player, which if correct, makes him the club's highest paid player out of those that they permanently own.

However, having made just nine appearances and scored one goal in all competitions over the last two seasons as March turns to April, West Brom, through no real fault of Dike's due to his injury woes, have simply not been getting anywhere near a strong enough return on their hefty investment.

Daryl Dike's Championship stats since 23/24 season (as of matchday 39 24/25) - per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists Minutes played 24/25 4 0 0 47 23/24 4 0 0 49

Therefore, with just one-year remaining on his contract, the club seem to have two clear options to decide between this summer: cash in, or let him play out his deal in the hopes of him finally being able to stay fit.

Both of which are a gamble. Should Albion cut their losses and Dike goes on to stay fit and score goals elsewhere next season, they could come down with a serious case of sellers regret.

However, if they potentially pass up on the opportunity of obtaining a fee for him in the summer, then they risk carrying a highly expensive player into another campaign who hasn't shown that he can stay fit, before possibly losing him on a free at the end of next season.

As such, a fascinating summer in terms of what his West Brom future looks like appears to be in store.