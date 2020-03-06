Exclusive: Lee Hendrie issues verdict on Scott Hogan at Birmingham City

Former Aston Villa man Lee Hendrie has weighed in on the impact of Scott Hogan at Birmingham City.

Pep Clotet has seen his Birmingham side go from inconsistent to much improved of late, going 13 games unbeaten before losing to Leicester City in the FA Cup earlier this week.

Much of the Blues’ improved form has been down to a number of improved player performances, seeing the likes of Lee Camp, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Jude Bellingham produced consistently good displays.

One player who has been in superb form is Hogan, who arrived at St Andrews in the January transfer window from local rivals Villa on a six month loan deal.

Since moving across the city of Birmingham, Hogan has found the back of the net no less than six times in his first seven games, whilst also contributing with one assist.

Providing Clotet with a consistent contribution of goals, Hogan has also linked well with strike partner Jutkiewicz and Birmingham are now looking at the potential of a late but not impossible – play-off push.

Touching on Hogan’s impact since his arrival, former Villa man Hendrie spoke exclusively to Football League World’s Chief Editor Samuel Rourke.

“Obviously he was at Aston Villa, but it didn’t really suit his style of play.

“He is not a centre forward that is going to go and lead the line on his own really, because he is not that way inclined.

“He is always in and around the box, he scored a hell of a lot of goals at Brentford, and that is where he got the attraction and a move.

“He has been absolutely immense, I speak to a lot of the Blues fans and they are over the moon with what they have got in Scotty.

“It has turned their season a little bit into good fortune and a lot of results have come down to the combination play of them two (Hogan and Jutkiewicz) playing alongside each other.

“Having the little and large combination works well. He has been immense since he has gone there and I am really glad for him, because he has had a tough time in trying to settle and find his feet again.”