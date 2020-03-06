Exclusive: Lee Hendrie issues verdict on Coventry City’s promotion chances

Former Aston Villa player Lee Hendrie has admitted that he believes that Coventry City will achieve promotion to the Championship if they maintain their consistency over the coming months.

Following an impressive end to the 2018/19 campaign in League One, the Sky Blues have reached new heights this season under the guidance of manager Mark Robins.

Yet to taste defeat in the third-tier since the turn of the year, a remarkable run of eight wins in their last eleven games has allowed to gatecrash the automatic promotion picture.

After rivals Rotherham United were held to a 1-1 draw by Milton Keynes Dons last Saturday, Coventry climbed up to the summit of the League One standings by defeating Sunderland 1-0 at St Andrew’s courtesy of a strike from top-scorer Matt Godden.

With five points currently separating the Sky Blues from third-place Portsmouth, Robins’ side find themselves in a commanding position to secure a return to the second-tier in May.

Set to face Ipswich Town tomorrow, Coventry will fancy their chances of securing all three points at Portman Road.

Given that the Tractor Boys have suffered three league defeats on the bounce, they could crumble under pressure in-front of their supporters if the Sky Blues opt to take the game to them.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World’s Chief Editor Sam Rourke about the Sky Blues’ promotion aspirations, Hendrie has admitted that he believes that they will go up this season.

The ex-England international said: “Robins has got a good blend of some experienced players and some very good youth players that are really trying to push themselves.

“So I think Coventry have got a super chance this year of achieving promotion if they can keep that consistency going.

“Their home form has been huge.

“If they can keep that going, I think they will go up this season.”