Exclusive: Lee Hendrie issues Derby County doubts amid Erik Alonso takeover claims

Lee Hendrie has issued his doubts over Erik Alonso’s claims that he will spend £150 million to bring success back to Derby County if his takeover is successful and doesn’t believe they’ll be able to get the right quality of player in through the door.

A change of ownership at Pride Park is finally in the works after the collapse in talks between current owner Mel Morris and Derventio Holdings, which allowed Alonso to swoop in.

An agreement has been reached between Morris and No Limits Sports, owned by Alonso, to take County on, but it’s still awaiting EFL approval three weeks later.

There’s an expectancy from Alonso’s side that the deal will be sealed in the near future but there’s still a lot of bemusement from the figures that the 29-year-old was throwing around in regards to the funding of the club.

We also don’t know what league the Rams will be in next season – it could come down to a crunch clash with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the campaign to decide whether they remain in the Championship or if League One will be their new home.

And that is why talk of £150 million is baffling to the likes of former Derby midfielder Hendrie, who spoke exclusively to Football League World about the takeover and he isn’t convinced that Rooney is going to be able to bring the quality in that he will necessarily desire.

“They’re (Derby) four points off Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday now – they find themselves in a bit of a sticky situation at the moment, you’ve got to admit,” said Hendrie.

“First and foremost I think it’s actually maintaining Championship stability – it’s alright saying you’ll spend £150 million but you drop down to League One, the salary caps come into play – all of a sudden it’s a different turnaround.

Derby County quiz: Does Pride Park have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Pride Park have a larger capacity than Bristol City's Ashton Gate? Yes No

“It’s great that they’re looking to throw money at the club, and I think you’ve got to get it right. That’s why I feel that next season’s a big season for Derby County if they stay in the league.

“And that’s where I feel that it lies at the moment – I feel that Wayne will certainly have his resource of what he wants to bring in, I think there’ll be plenty of loanees that’s for sure – I feel it’ll be a similar sort of turnaround to what Frank (Lampard) did.

“It’s alright saying you’ll spend £150 million but what do you get for £150 million?

“You have to buy Championship players for one because you’re not going to attract Premier League players to come into the Championship – or you’re going to have to look further afield.

“So it’s alright saying you’re spending £150 million but you know, the season that they’ve had – they haven’t set any houses on fire have they?

“And yes, it’s a rebuild situation for Wayne there and I feel that there’ll be lots of loans for sure. It’s a big job for Wayne and they’ve got to just concentrate on staying up at this moment in time.

“But £150 million doesn’t get you an awful lot these days – Championship, or possibly good players out of League One who are capable of coming in and fitting the bill – that’s the only way I can see him (Rooney) looking at it.”