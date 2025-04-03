Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie believes that Norwich City will take a massive step backwards if Josh Sargent and Borja Sainz are sold this summer.

The Canaries are currently in the mix for a play-off place in the Championship, but could lose two of their star players at the end of the campaign, particularly if promotion isn’t secured.

It was reported last weekend by Alan Nixon that Sheffield United are eyeing a move for the Spaniard, with their sights set on automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Teamtalk have also written that Leeds United are among the sides eyeing a move for Sargent this summer, with Nottingham Forest also linked.

Lee Hendrie makes Norwich summer sales claim

Hendrie has claimed that losing both Sargent and Sainz this summer would be a massive blow for Norwich.

He believes the team needs bolstering in order to compete for promotion even with the pair still at the club, so expects them to take a step backwards if they depart.

“If Norwich lose Josh Sargent and Borja Sainz, if they leave in the summer, will it be a big blow? Yes, it will be,” Hendrie exclusively told Football League World.

“If anything it just typifies that the club hasn’t performed this season.

“I think expectations have always been hovering over Norwich, and with some of the players they have, I’m not sure whether they had that full potential to go and push this season, whether the thoughts were for a play-off promotion.

“It would’ve been a big ask.

“I think they’re missing quite a few players that could probably bolster that squad, but losing them two players that have been their key players this season.

Championship Golden Boot race 2024/25 (As of April 2nd) Player Goals Assists Games Played 1 Borja Sainz 17 4 34 2 Joel Piroe 15 6 39 3 Josh Sargent 13 5 25 4 Josh Brownhill 13 4 35 5 Josh Maja 12 2 26

“Sainz obviously scoring a lot of goals from the midfield areas, and we know about Josh Sargent, who can certainly score goals running behind, and he’s got quite a few traits to his game.

“If you lose them two players, I think it’s a massive backwards step for Norwich, and a real big influence on whether they can go forward.

“Because obviously, replacing players of that calibre is very difficult in the Championship.”

Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side are currently 10th in the Championship table, five points behind the play-off places.