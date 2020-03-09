Exclusive: Lee Hendrie identifies the ‘issue’ Nottingham Forest have concerning Lewis Grabban

There would have been only one thing on Sabri Lamouchi’s mind over the course of the January transfer window – the addition of a new striker to bolster Nottingham Forest’s hopes of promotion.

The club bid farewell to the likes of Daryl Murphy, Karim Ansarifard and Jason Cummings over the course of the summer, leaving them rather short of options in the final third ahead of the forthcoming season.

And, when Rafa Mir was recalled by Wolves in January, that galvanised the Reds into adding depth and providing cover for leading goalscorer Lewis Grabban at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Tyler Walker was brought back from his impressive loan spell at Lincoln City, where he scored 16 goals in 34 games for the Imps, and in came Nuno da Costa for an undisclosed fee from RC Strasbourg.

But so far, da Costa has been limited to just 20 minutes of football for Forest due to injury, and since scoring against Leeds United, Walker has been unable to make an impact.

Whilst having Lewis Grabban firing on all cylinders can only be beneficial in their hunt for promotion, there will come a time where Forest need to rely on someone else when the 32-year-old dips out of form.

FLW’s Chief Editor Sam Rourke recently caught up with former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie, who offered his thoughts on Forest’s attacking armory and their business in the January window.

He said: “Joe Lolley is their second-leading goalscorer with eight goals and Grabban has 17, so yes, I really do (think they are too over-reliant on Grabban).

“The thing with Grabban is that he’s been so consistent in front of goal in recent seasons.

“They have got plenty of potential of scoring goals from wide areas – Joe Lolley is one player who stands out, Ameobi on the other flank, they’ve still got that blend where they can score goals from out wide.

“If you’ve got wide-men who can add to that tally of scoring goals then that’s the difference in getting that promotion place.

“When you’ve got a striker like Grabban, you take him out of the equation and you wonder where them goals are going to come from. That’s the only issue you’ve got to look at in that Forest side.

“When you’ve got someone on that radar of scoring goals and you haven’t got the source in behind him, it just sums up why they are only sitting in the play-off places and not in the top-two.

“You don’t want to upset the apple cart. It’s so difficult to bring someone in in January who can come in and fit the bill. It’s okay wanting to bring strikers in, but it’s got to suit the side and the way you play.

“It’s a difficult one. Looking at it from aside, Forest fans would have loved to see another proven striker come in just to take that pressure off Grabban, but it’s so hard in that January window to find exactly what you want.”