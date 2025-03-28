Sky Sports pundit and former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie was not shocked that Burnley were able to complete the ambitious loan signing of Marcus Edwards from Sporting CP, a deal which sent shockwaves throughout the Championship and beyond.

Burnley were able to capitalise on Scott Parker's relationship with Edwards, which dates back to the winger's time in the Tottenham Hotspur academy, to pull off a sensational deal to bring him to the Championship on loan until the end of the season.

Promotion rivals in Leeds United and Sunderland were both linked with Edwards, but Burnley ultimately ended up winning the race to a deal they can reportedly make permanent for just £10 million if they gain a route back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The signing of Edwards, of course, was an undeniable statement of intent from the promotion-chasing Clarets. Having long been tipped as a future superstar in the making, Edwards has been vindicating that potential for much of his stay in Lisbon, routinely impressing in both the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, and his best-ever season - namely the 2022/23 term - saw him register 12 goals and nine assists across all competitions.

Many were, quite naturally, surprised when Burnley landed the winger's signature, but Hendrie was left with less shock.

Lee Hendrie dismisses "shock" Burnley FC, Marcus Edwards transfer theory

The broad school of thought was of amazement that Burnley were able to lure such a talented, high-profile player to the Championship, especially one who, at the age of 26, should be at the peak of his powers.

But Hendrie has dismissed that theory and believes it's no real surprise they managed to get him from the Portuguese capital to Turf Moor.

"Am I shocked about Marcus Edwards going into Burnley? I think anytime you look at the Championship, the first thing you look at is what clubs are attracting these players and Burnley are obviously on the up," Hendrie told FLW.

"They’ve come out of the Premier League and are reforming under Scott Parker, they’ve got some fantastic young and talented players.

"You look at that straight away and I think that ticks boxes for players that want to go and play in the Championship and get that experience, and also that it’s not a real big gamble, it’s an opportunity that they may end up staying there.

"If Burnley get promoted, which they look like they’ve got every chance that they can, it’s no surprise they’ve got someone of his calibre through the door who has so much potential and class.

"You can see why they’ve got him at Burnley."

Marcus Edwards' form at Burnley FC

Edwards has enjoyed a fairly promising start to life in Lancashire, even if the winger would perhaps have liked to be among the scoring more often in his first two months at the club.

The former England youth international opened his account on debut by scoring the winner in a 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Southampton.

He then notched his first goal on his first start at Turf Moor with a strike in the 4-0 rout of Sheffield Wednesday on February 21.

Edwards has not scored since then, but he did manage to add an assist against Luton Town and his performances for the Clarets have generally been positive.

Marcus Edwards' career stats via FotMob, as of March 28 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2016-2019 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 2018 Norwich City (loan) 1 0 0 2018-2019 Excelsior (loan) 28 2 4 2019-2022 Vitoria de Guimaraes 95 20 8 2022- Sporting CP 120 24 17 2025 Burnley (loan) 9 2 1

As one would expect, the winger has proved a near-constant menace for Championship full-backs with his explosive pace and mesmeric dribbling qualities.

However, Burnley will likely need increased output if they are to edge out one of either Leeds or Sheffield United to automatic promotion.