Sky Sports pundit and former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie has backed either Crystal Palace or Everton to complete a summer deal for Liverpool's Ben Doak, who is currently shining on loan in the Championship with Middlesbrough.

Michael Carrick pulled off something of a coup by luring the highly-rated winger, who had also been of interest to Cardiff City, on loan to the Riverside Stadium for the 2024/25 campaign. The 19-year-old has already made 10 senior appearances for parent club Liverpool and has enjoyed the desired impact on Teesside this term.

Doak has emerged as one of the most dangerous attackers in the Championship, registering three goals and seven assists from just 24 appearances.

The Scotland international's explosive speed and direct dribbling has made him a constant threat for second-tier full-backs and Boro have endured turbulence regarding their own play-off bid since he was struck down by a thigh injury in January.

Ben Doak's 24/25 Championship stats for Middlesbrough via FotMob, as of April 2 Appearances 24 Goals 3 Assists 7 Chances created 44 Successful dribbles 35 Touches in opposition box 133

It's not yet known if Doak will feature again for Boro this season.

Doak's performances have meant speculation has been rife following the turn of the year, and Bournemouth and Palace both reportedly saw bids rejected back in the January window. More recently, though, Everton - Liverpool's cross-city rivals, of course - are said to have joined the race, and could see a £30 million offer accepted this summer.

Admittedly, it would be a surprise to see Doak move directly to Everton from Liverpool in a move which perhaps would not go down all-too-well with the Anfield faithful, but the teenage sensation has been backed to seal a move to either the Toffees or to Palace.

Lee Hendrie backs Liverpool's Ben Doak to sign for Crystal Palace or Everton amid Middlesbrough FC exploits

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Hendrie lauded Doak's displays for Middlesbrough this season and has tipped the speedy wide-man to seal a permanent exit to a fellow Premier League club this summer by signing for either Everton or Palace.

Hendrie believes either of those clubs could represent a "great move" for Doak, who may find regular minutes hard to come by at Liverpool next season.

"Ben Doak, I've seen a lot of him this season on loan at Boro and he has turned a lot of heads," Hendrie told FLW.

"The likes of Palace and Everton want him and we do see lots of young players go out to Championship clubs and then go for around £20 million to £25 million.

"It's a step up in class from the Championship to the Premier League, and that's where teams have a look at potential. Everton and Palace have certainly realised that.

"I think he's a very, very talented young player, very direct and he's got a fantastic attitude.

"I've seen him talking on the pitch and he's highlighting where he wants things, he's very vocal and you don't see that a lot from a young player so I'm sure that's what lots of clubs have looked at.

"From what I've seen, it wouldn't surprise me if he ends up playing in the Premier League. He's got so much potential and it might be a great move for him, whether that's Palace or Everton.

Middlesbrough FC need Ben Doak back for play-off push

It remains unclear if Doak will turn out for Middlesbrough again, with Carrick recently stating how his side will have to "wait and see" amid concerns about whether Liverpool could potentially decide against allowing him to feature after a lengthy injury lay-off, with the Reds expected to look to sanction a permanent sale in the summer.