Sky Sports pundit and former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie believes both Sunderland and Jayden Danns will be left with "disappointment" about how the hotly-anticipated deadline day loan move from Liverpool has played out.

The Reds academy product was a hot property in the January transfer window after being made available for loan, with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Stoke City having all been interested in his signature.

Sunderland eventually won the race in a deal which appeared to represent much cause for excitement. After all, Dann had scored his first two senior goals in a 3-1 FA Cup victory over Southampton last term and arrived with a hot goalscoring reputation at age-group level, which was expected to translate itself to Sunderland's bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Jayden Danns' 23/24 stats for Liverpool, as per FotMob Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 2 0 FA Cup 1 2 EFL Cup 1 0 UEFA Europa League 1 0

That, however, has since fizzled out and Danns has not been able to make any sort of impact on Wearside - albeit through no fault of his own, of course. Sunderland decided to push through and complete the deal despite uncovering an underlying back injury during his medical, though that issue has prevented the young striker from taking to the pitch for Regis Le Bris' side.

Danns has since undertaken his rehabilitation back at Liverpool and was, at one point, not expected to play for Sunderland at all, although more recent reports have suggested that he could make a return before the season is up.

As per Alan Nixon, Sunderland expect Danns back on the training pitch at some point this month and the 19-year-old will be poised to feature in the play-offs, you would imagine, although that may do precious little to mask the feeling of disappointment surrounding how the deal has played out.

Lee Hendrie's verdict on Jayden Danns' Sunderland AFC situation on loan from Liverpool

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Hendrie described the mutual "disappointment" from both player and club about a deal which he had expected to deliver the goods.

Hendrie believes Sunderland took a big gamble on Danns, which simply has not paid off.

"I think it's one of them, he's got bags of potential and is a young player who certainly could affect any Championship side," Hendrie told FLW.

"I thought he was a good addition.

"But you look at the whole situation and anyone going there unfit, struggling with little niggles, is always a gamble and it hasn't paid off unfortunately.

"I think he would've been a real good addition to that side, they've got some very good young players and he would've fitted in nicely. Sunderland fans would've loved to have him on board, but unfortunately, he's not featured once which makes it a bit of a disappointment for Sunderland.

"I'm sure Danns will be disappointed that he hasn't been able to get himself on the pitch where he can prove what he's all about."

Sunderland AFC should have played it safe with Liverpool, Jayden Danns deal

It's easy to say in hindsight, but the fact that such a serious issue was flagged up during Danns' medical should have sounded immediate alarm bells and the club would have undoubtedly been better-served looking elsewhere.

Danns is an exciting talent who, as Hendrie says, has all the abili