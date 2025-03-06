Lee Hendrie has praised his former rivals, Birmingham City, and has made the prediction that they will play in the Premier League in the next five years.

Blues suffered their first league defeat in 19 on Tuesday evening against Bolton Wanderers, losing the game 3-1. However, they remain nine points clear of second-place Wycombe Wanderers while also having a game in hand.

Chris Davies has inspired his team to an incredible season so far, and they still have an excellent chance of breaking the points record set by Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2013/14 of 103 on their way to a very likely promotion.

Championship football looks as though it will return to St. Andrew's in the very near future, and Birmingham supporters have bought into what Tom Wagner and his team have brought to the club over the course of the last nine months.

Hendrie makes Birmingham verdict after incredible season

While Tuesday was frustrating for Blues, it is a small blip on what has been a superb campaign for them and they have an excellent opportunity to right some of their wrongs against Lincoln City at home on Saturday.

The West Midlands outfit's gap to their rivals is significant and they can still afford a couple of slip-ups in their final 13 matches, although there is a great desire to go on another unbeaten run and take the League One title conclusively.

League One top four standings 2024/25* P. Team GP GD Pts 1. Birmingham City 33 +33 76 2. Wycombe Wanderers 34 +28 67 3. Wrexham 34 +21 65 4. Stockport County 35 +18 61 *Stats correct as of 05/03/2025

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Aston Villa midfielder, Lee Hendrie, has stated his surprising pleasure in seeing Birmingham's success and has backed them to return to the Premier League soon.

He told FLW: "I think as an ex-Aston Villa player, it's great to see when the local clubs are doing well including Birmingham.

"They’ve had to take a bit of a step back by falling out of the Championship into League One. I think they've had to re-establish themselves, which they have done."

Hendrie continued: "Chris Davies has gone in there and revitalised the style of play. They've invested heavily in League One, and as you can see, they've been so dominant and they’re having a fantastic season up to now.

"On the progression of going up the Premier League in the next five years, there's a big possibility. I think they're certainly steering the ship in the right direction, and I mean that's what all Villa fans want to see, Birmingham in the Premier League, so we can play them."

Birmingham needed the reset of League One

Last season was dismal for Birmingham, and after the mistake of sacking John Eustace and replacing him with Wayne Rooney, supporters perhaps felt slightly disillusioned as their team slid down the Championship table.

While Tony Mowbray and Gary Rowett started to turn a corner and push them closer to safety, little could be done to stop what soon became reality at the end of 2023/24.

However, Davies has been excellent for Birmingham and with strong financial backing, he has been able to reset the club and help start a rebuild that was long overdue.

Blues had been an outfit that had been stale for a number of years, but with Knighthead providing significant benefits to them off the pitch, fans finally have something to be proud of on it.