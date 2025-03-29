Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town have both been linked with a move for Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has reported that a number of clubs have been watching the 21-year-old centre-forward this season, with Boro and Ipswich Town being two of them.

The Ivory Coast man has been in prolific goalscoring form for the Chairboys this season, and is quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the EFL.

"He's a handful" - Lee Hendrie makes Richard Kone, Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town transfer claim

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, we asked Sky Sports pundit and former player, Lee Hendrie: 'Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town have been linked with Wycombe striker Richard Kone. Do you think they should push to get a deal done this summer? Where would be a better fit for Kone?'

Hendrie said: "Richard Kone - obviously, he's linked with moves away from the football club, and you can understand why.

"He's a handful. He's scored goals, he's been quite raw; I spoke to a lot of people at Wycombe and seen lots of his games, and he was always going to be a raw sort of player.

Richard Kone's 24/25 League One stats after 37 games - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Avg. match rating 33 18 2 7.1/10

"But, I think with coaching he's got so much better, and he's proven that he can score goals. I think an ideal move, personally, would be for someone like a Boro.

"Ipswich obviously have the likes of George Hirst. Whether Liam Delap leaves if they get relegated, that's another question. I do think that will be the case.

"So, I think they'll want to bolster that forward area, and I think he would fit the bill for them. So, I think the two clubs he has been linked with, they're great options for Kone to go and prove that he can step up, and be that player.

"It will just be who wins the battle."

Middlesbrough may present more opportunities to Kone than Ipswich Town move

With Emmanuel Latte Lath departing for MLS side Atlanta United in a record-breaking £22.5m deal this winter, Middlesbrough may well need to replenish their attacking arsenal this summer.

£4.5m signing Tommy Conway has proven himself to be a quality player at Championship level, but aside from him, Boro's centre-forward department isn't blessed with depth nor quality.

As such, opportunities for regular game time may prove more prevalent with the Teessiders instead of the Tractor Boys, and thanks to that Latte Lath sale, Middlesbrough should be able to compete financially on an individual deal for Kone with Ipswich should they drop into the second tier for next season.

At 21, Kone certainly fits the recruitment strategy Middlesbrough have been deploying to great success in recent times, and still very much in the infancy of his career, he could develop into a player that could be sold on for major profits in the future.

Therefore, Boro, if they are to be in the market for another centre-forward this summer, should certainly give a lot of thought to doing a deal for the Wycombe star.