Lee Hendrie has backed Josh Koroma to leave Huddersfield Town in the summer transfer window if his side fail to win promotion to the Championship, but only if the Terriers secure a deal that benefits them financially.

The West Yorkshire outfit return to League One action this weekend refreshed following the international break, and they will be hoping that they can pick up from where they left off nearly two weeks ago, when they ran out 5-1 winners at home to Crawley Town.

Fellow play-off hopefuls, Charlton Athletic, await Jon Worthington's side on Saturday, and the interim head coach will be hoping that his team can close the gap to the Addicks and Stockport County above them with three points at The Valley.

However, the chasing pack will be keeping a keen eye on their progress and Huddersfield know that both Bolton Wanderers and Reading will be ready to pounce if they do slip up.

Koroma backed to seek Huddersfield exit on one condition

The Terriers have not had the most enjoyable of seasons, and despite sitting in a play-off place at this moment in time, they struggled to be involved in the automatic promotion race over the course of the campaign.

Their failure to be in that fight cost Michael Duff his job, and it could cost them further this summer with Koroma already the subject of interest from clubs in both the Championship and League One back in January, as per Darren Witcoop on X.

While Huddersfield were able to keep hold of the winger in the winter window, they may find it more difficult once this season comes to an end and speaking exclusively to Football League World, Lee Hendrie has backed the 26-year-old to leave West Yorkshire if his team fail to return to the second tier through the play-offs.

He told FLW: "If Huddersfield don't go up, I think that it'll be another one where it'll be down to the player and the football club's point will be whether they can generate money for him.

"I know he's had a decent season; I think seven goals in the league he's got, and that always attracts certain teams that are above and beyond and certainly pushing.

"He's been one of those players that I think you look at his past and he hasn't been prolific at times, and he hasn't had that consistency that's really attractive, but this season he really has done."

Hendrie continued: "It's now the decision of the football club whether he goes or whether he stays and again it is down to the player, but he's attracting interest frin Championship clubs and that's because of his goal retention this season.

"He's capable of doing that, it is just having that consistent basis that might just draw him away from Huddersfield if they don't get promoted."

Koroma is still suffering from inconsistency

Able to play out on the flank and also in a central role, Koroma is relatively versatile. However, he has not been the most consistent of performers this season and there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Making that jump back up to the Championship will be difficult, especially as he has not always been the most prolific in the division and he will have to add more goals and assists to his game in the final weeks of the campaign to prove that he has enough quality to return to the second tier.

Josh Koroma Huddersfield Town 2024/25 stats (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 30 (23) Minutes played 1989 Goals (assists) 7 (2) xG 7.53 Shots (on target) 66 (22) Pass accuracy 71% Chances created 28 Dribble success 47.6% *Stats correct as of 26/03/2025

For Huddersfield, however, if they can get a good fee for the 26-year-old, then selling him in the summer may be the correct decision as there will be players will better output than him for cheaper and a fresh start may be the best situation for both parties.