Sky Sports pundit and former Aston Villa defender Lee Hendrie has lauded Birmingham City owners Knighthead for their plans to build a new 60,000-seater stadium, which Tom Wagner wants to cut the ribbon on by 2029.

Birmingham have displayed impressive ambition and financial muscle since Knighthead's takeover of the club in 2023, despite suffering relegation to League One in their first season under the new ownership.

The West Midlands outfit have lofty ambitions and are evidently developing a long-term project both on and off the pitch, with little doubt over their intention to return to not only the Championship, but indeed the Premier League, in swift fashion.

It's little surprise that Chris Davies' side are sat top of League One with a healthy margin as we approach the closing stages of the campaign.

Birmingham broke a number of third-tier transfer records last summer and are now poised to get out at the first time of asking as champions.

But what is taking shape away from the field is equally exciting. Last year, Blues completed the £51 million purchase of a 48-acre site in east Birmingham to launch the club's plans to construct a state-of-the-art Sports Quarter, of which the new stadium will be the centerpiece alongside office spaces, restaurants and entertainment areas.

The stadium is expected to be able to house up to 60,000 supporters, which would put it in the country's 10 largest arenas. It would, of course, also see Birmingham part ways with St Andrews @ Knighthead Park, the club's home since 1906.

St Andrews @ Knighthead Park information Club Birmingham City Year opened 1906 Capacity 29,409

Despite Wagner's eagerness to complete the Sports Quarter development, the club invested £15 million into improving the current facilities last summer, which included a revamp of St Andrews. Blues' current home was in dire need of repair but has now been modernised and will remain in good condition until the club officially move into the new stadium.

Lee Hendrie's Birmingham City, new stadium verdict

Birmingham's ambitious exploits have attracted attention from the wider footballing sphere, and it's difficult not to be impressed by the trajectory the club is now being led on.

Hendrie, who hails from nearby Solihull and spent 13 years with fierce rivals Aston Villa, has commended Birmingham for their plans to move into a stunning new stadium, which would mark a major milestone in Knighthead's all-encompassing transformation of the club.

When asked whether Birmingham's new stadium project is exciting for supporters, Hendrie exclusively told Football League World: "I think it really is. They show that they're well-supported, and they're enjoying the progress they're making, obviously taking that step back into League One and having to rebuild the football club.

"There's no doubt they've got a fantastic fanbase and a fantastic football club there, so the new stadium is something that all Birmingham City fans would be excited about.

"The way they've gone about their business this season, and I'm sure they'll add to that next season and the season after, they've realised the people they have in charge certainly have a strive to go and take the club to the top.

"I certainly think a new stadium would suit everyone associated with the club."

Tom Wagner's timeframe for new Birmingham City stadium

Wagner is undoubtedly ambitious and laid bare his intentions to complete the project within five years, although he concedes his own timeframe is "lunacy". That's because, along with the construction of the new stadium itself, Blues also intend on building a wider entertainment complex.

It's no straightforward task, and completion within the next decade may be a more realistic target. Last year, Wagner stated: "My timeframe is lunacy but we’d like to get this completed in five years.

"That is the perfect world if everyone works with us at the same pace we’re willing to work. Five years from August and we could be in. I’m going to keep saying that even though it makes everyone around me sweat.

"A lot of it is outside our control but that’s the goal."