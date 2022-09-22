Exclusive: League Two manager emerges on Huddersfield Town radar

Northampton Town‘s Jon Brady has emerged as a potential managerial target for Huddersfield Town, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

The Terriers are currently looking for a new manager, after sacking head coach Danny Schofield last week, after just eight league games in charge.

Brady meanwhile, was appointed as permanent Northampton manager in May 2021 following the club’s relegation from League One, having been in interim charge since the sacking of Keith Curle three months earlier.

In his first full season in charge of the Cobblers, Brady took his side to the League Two play-offs following a fourth place finish, with Bristol Rovers’ dramatic final day win over Scunthorpe denying that automatic promotion.

That was followed by more frustration in the play-offs, where a semi-final defeat to Mansfield Town denied Northampton an immediate return to League One.

Despite that disappointment, Brady has continuted to impress at Sixfields, with Northampton currently third in the League Two table, having taken 20 points from nine league games this season.

Now that has started to attract attention in Brady from further up the pyramid, with it understood that the 47-year-old is among the options being considered by Huddersfield to take over from Schofield.

After picking up a welcome 1-0 win over Cardiff in their first game since Schofield’s departure at the weekend, Huddersfield now sit 23rd in the Championship table, with seven points from nine games.

Other options to have been linked with the vacant role at the John Smith’s Stadium include the Terriers’ boss David Wagner, and current Birmingham City head coach John Eustace.