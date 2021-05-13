Exclusive: League One trio name-checked as Portsmouth transfer needs put under the spotlight

Portsmouth have been urged to sign a midfielder this summer by David Norris, with Scott Fraser, Tom Lowery and Oliver Rathbone all standout targets.

Danny Cowley is looking ahead to his first full season in-charge at Fratton Park, having just seen his side fall short of the League One play-offs in the 2020/21 campaign.

Looking ahead to the summer, Norris has made no secret of the fact that he feels Portsmouth need an upgrade on John Marquis in attack. However, the ex-Pompey man has also identified the midfield as an area of weakness, revealing where Cowley could target in the window to improve.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Norris revealed which League One trio Cowley should be after: “Having been a midfielder myself, I’ve looked a little bit more at that.

“Scott Fraser at MK Dons is an attacking midfielder that’s scored a lot of goals, he looks decent. Tom Lowery at Crewe, he’s just a good all-round No.8 in the midfield; I like him.

“Oliver Rathbone too at Rochdale, another central midfielder.

“Just from the players and bits I’ve heard and seen myself, it’s that type of player that’s needed in the midfield. Then, it’s just important to get in a good striker.”

Fraser has been exceptional for MK Dons this season, with the 26-year-old scoring 14 times in 44 appearances, as well as registering six assists. Only John Marquis scored more goals than him in a Pompey shirt this term.

As for Lowery at Crewe, he’s shown signs of developing into a top midfielder at League One level, with the 23-year-old returning 11 goal involvements from his slightly more reserved role in the engine room.

Rathbone, 24, stood out despite Rochdale’s relegation into League Two, with three goals and five assists.