Exclusive: League One interest emerges in Nottingham Forest player

A number of League One sides are interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa on loan, sources close to the player have told Football League World.

Darikwa is set leave Forest this month, with manager Chris Hughton revealing on Thursday afternoon that the club won’t stand in his way if an offer came in for him.

Sources close to the player have told FLW that a number of League One sides are interested in taking Darikwa on loan until the end of the season.

Darikwa hasn’t featured for Forest since the end of March 2019, having been ruled out for the whole of 2019/20 campaign after rupturing his cruciate ligament in pre-season.

The 29-year-old is yet to be named in a matchday squad under Hughton, with summer signing Cyrus Christie establishing himself as Forest’s first-choice right-back this term.

With his contract expiring at the end of this season, regular game time is bound to be a priority for Darikwa, with interest from League One starting to surface.

The right-back joined Forest from Burnley in 2017, and has since made 63 appearances for the club.