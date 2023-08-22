Highlights Aston Villa are willing to sell young striker Cameron Archer despite his impressive goal-scoring record in the Championship.

Leeds United and Sheffield United are leading the chase for Archer's signature, with both clubs in need of attacking reinforcements.

Archer is valued at £20 million by Villa, making it a potentially expensive deal for interested clubs, but a loan move could be a more affordable option.

After a stellar half-season with Middlesbrough in the Championship in 2022-23, where he scored 11 times in 22 outings to add to his seven goals for Preston North End the season before, it is no surprise to see that Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer is wanted once again by other clubs.

What is a surprise though is that Villa are willing to cash in on the 21-year-old, according to a report from The Athletic earlier in the month.

Archer is behind both Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran in Unai Emery's pecking order for a starting spot in the Spaniard's lone striker system, and his lack of game-time - with just 10 Premier League substitute appearances for the club so far in his career - has alerted other clubs.

Premier League returnees Sheffield United were the first outfit to be linked with a move for Archer, but promotion-chasing Championship clubs who are looking to bolster their attacking units before the September 1 transfer deadline are also said to be in the mix.

Leeds United have also been touted with a real interest in Archer, whilst the Daily Mail this week have linked Southampton to the forward.

Which clubs are leading the chase for Cameron Archer?

Football League World have been exclusively informed that there are two leaders in the race for Archer's services in particular, with one of the reportedly interested parties not being in the running for now.

Despite reports stating they are keen this week, Southampton are not currently chasing Archer's signature, sources have told FLW.

Whilst the Saints will need another striker if Che Adams is sold to Everton in a £15 million deal, the 21-year-old for now is not a target for Russell Martin.

Leeds however are at the head of the chasing pack, along with Sheffield United for Archer, FLW have been informed.

United were light up top even before Patrick Bamford suffered an injury, with Joe Gelhardt and Georgino Rutter being Daniel Farke's only current out and out options in the centre-forward role.

The West Yorkshire outfit are being heavily rivalled by Premier League club Sheffield United though, with Football Insider reporting last week that the Blades have already had a £10 million offer turned down for the England under-21 international.

How much would Cameron Archer cost to buy?

Football Insider have claimed that Archer's valuation to Villa is that of £20 million - which could be a stumbling block for many clubs.

It is the going price though for a player that has already been prolific in the Championship but who is yet to really get a proper chance of Premier League football, and only a tiny amount of second tier clubs could afford that price.

With Villa seemingly wanting a buy-back clause in any deal for Archer, much like they have proposed with Aaron Ramsey and Jaden Philogene's negotiated moves to Burnley and Hull City respectively, it will be expensive for an outright buy for any club.

It remains to be seen though if Villa are receptive to loaning Archer out though, which would be a less costly way of both Leeds and Sheffield United getting their hands on the talented youngster.