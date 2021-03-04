Exclusive: Lawrie Wilson issues insight into his time with Bolton Wanderers under Neil Lennon’s management

Lawrie Wilson endured plenty of ups and downs in his time with Bolton Wanderers, before leaving the club permanently in the summer of 2017.

The full-back signed for the Trotters back in 2015, whilst the club were under the management of Neil Lennon in the Championship.

After a relatively strong start to the 2015/16 campaign, Wilson saw himself frozen out of the starting XI under Lennon, after a forgetful display in a 4-1 defeat against Huddersfield Town in September 2015.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World’s Jacob Potter, Wilson issued an insight into his time with the club whilst Lennon was in charge, and was left frustrated at the time of when he wasn’t involved in the matchday squad.

“I came in and started really well under Neil Lennon, I think I played nine games for them and I was playing really well. We were up and down, I think we’d won a few and lost a couple, so mixed results.

“Then we had a bad game against Huddersfield, and got absolutely trounced. I happened to have a really bad game, I remember throwing the ball across on the halfway line and one of their players went on to score from it! I had a bad game which everyone is allowed from time to time.

“It was just that I had a bad game and the way Neil Lennon is, his mind is very much once he makes a decision in his head, there’s no going back on it. So, after that game, that was it. I was frozen out, and that was me not playing. The frustrating thing was that I’d be on the bench one week, and then off it the next week.

“The most frustrating thing for me was the fact that they put a central midfielder at right-back, when they had no other right-back!”

Wilson went on to admit that one of his former Bolton team-mates was in a similar scenario that that of what he experienced in the early stages of his career at the University of Bolton Stadium.

“It was really frustrating for me, and they bought in an Italian boy as well that they wanted to play right-back. They paid money for him, and again, he was another one that Neil Lennon didn’t like him, and that was it.

“He played one game and didn’t play very well and didn’t play again. So, I was sat there thinking surely you’re going to play me now?”

The full-back revealed that he was in contact with a player that had previously played under Lennon’s management, and how they convinced him to head out on loan in search of regular minutes in the Football League, in the hope that he could return to Bolton and be back in the 49-year-old’s plans.

“One of the players that had previously played for him said to me how that once he (Lennon) makes his decision, that’s it. It’s very hard to turn him.

“He said to me that I’d be better off going out on loan and then when you come back, he’ll treat you like a completely different person, as if you were a new signing! That was that, I made a few phone calls and went over to Peterborough, was there for a month, and played a handful of games, and then came back and again, like the player said, I was suddenly back in the fold again.

“Training well, being on the bench and suddenly being given another chance. I played the last little part of the season. It was very frustrating when you know you’re playing well, and have only had one bad game as it’s a game of opinions.”

Wilson is currently contracted with Vanarama National League South side Billericay Town, who have had their season curtailed early due to the current off-the-field situation.

Keep your eyes peeled for our next exclusive with Wilson, where he talks about his time with Phil Parkinson, the promotion-winning season, and the impact of Ken Anderson whilst he was playing for the club.