Exclusive: Lawrie Sanchez issues verdict on Michael Olise’s future at Reading amid Arsenal, Chelsea and Leeds links

There is much attention surrounding Reading midfielder Michael Olise this summer after winning the EFL Young Player of the Year award.

Olise made his Royals breakthrough in the 2019-20 campaign making 19 Championship appearances without scoring but he exploded into life this past season.

The 19-year-old scored seven times and assisted 12 goals in 44 league outings, proving himself to be one of the most creative players in the whole second tier despite only being a teenager.

With stat lines like that it’s no surprise that transfer interest has emerged in the France under-18 international, with big Premier League teams such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Leeds United linked to his signature – and there’s believed to be an £8 million clause in his contract that could take him away from the Madejski Stadium.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former Reading player Lawrie Sanchez thinks that a Premier League move for Olise though may be a bad move at this stage of his career and that he may be better off staying put where he is for now.

“I read somewhere there’s an £8 million release clause – I’m sure clubs will offer that this year for him I’ve no doubt,” said Sanchez.

“For me another year at Reading wouldn’t do him any harm – they almost got into the play-offs this year and it helped him develop and another year’s development isn’t a bad thing.”

Sanchez also drew Wilfried Zaha comparisons to a potential deal for Olise, citing the fact that he may have moved to Manchester United too early in his career which potentially set him back, before heading back to Crystal Palace.

He seemingly does not want Olise to make the same mistake as Zaha did but it may not stop the vultures circling for the attacking midfielder this summer.