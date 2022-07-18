Exclusive: Kilmarnock close in on Wigan loan deal

Kilmarnock are close to agreeing a loan deal for Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Jones enjoyed a fruitful three-year spell at Rugby Park early on in his career – scoring 11 times and providing 22 assists in 119 appearances – and was linked with a potential move back to the Scottish club earlier this month with the Championship new boys keen to get him off their books for the 2022/23 campaign.

Football League World understands that there has been movement and Kilmarnock are now close to agreeing a deal with Wigan, which will see the 27-year-old join them on a season-long loan.

Jones signed a three-year deal with the Latics when he joined from Rangers last summer but has struggled to make much of an impact at the DW Stadium and fell out of favour quickly under Leam Richardson.

The Northern Irishman played less than 300 League One minutes in his debut season at Wigan and was sent out on loan to St Mirren in January.

Though that spell was not particularly productive – bringing just one goal and one assist in 13 appearances for St Mirren – Jones is now on course to return to the SPFL once again.