Exclusive: Kane Wilson reveals what has changed for him at Forest Green amid Bristol City and Nottingham Forest links

Bristol City and Nottingham Forest linked Kane Wilson has revealed that the form of Forest Green Rovers‘ strikers and the license he’s been given to get forward have helped him have the best season of his career to date, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

The 22-year-old won the League Two Player of the Season award and was named in the League Two Team of the Season at Sunday night’s EFL Awards on the back of a 2021/22 campaign that has seen him bag three goals and 14 assists.

His contributions from right wing-back have been vital in helping Forest Green move within touching distance of the League Two title while it has also drawn the attention of Championship clubs.

Wilson has been linked to both Bristol City and Forest ahead of the summer window.

The defender’s previous single-season record for goal contributions was three but he’s made 17 this term and, speaking exclusively to Football League World, he revealed what has changed for him in 2021/22.

He explained: “It’s been a season to remember and hopefully that continues.

“I think this year has been different because we’ve had two strikers that have been scoring goals non-stop. Sometimes it doesn’t even have to be a good ball and them two are sniffing it out and putting it in the back of the net.

“I owe it to those two and obviously all the strikers, it’s not just those two that have scored this year.

“Positionally, I’ve also been given a lot more license to go forward this year.

“I don’t think a lot of people knew that my best attribute is dribbling, going at people 1v1, and this year I’ve really been given that license to take that to the next level.

“It’s gained me a trophy and a promotion.”

Forest Green forward Jamille Matt has added 19 goals and nine assists this term while Matty Stevens, who was nominated alongside Wilson for the League Two Player of the Season award, has scored 27 times and provided three assists.

“I’ll be honest, I thought Matty was going to win it,” said the 22-year-old after receiving the award. “I said that to him before, I said it from the day I found out we were both nominated. He’s had a season that for me, as a striker, you can’t do any better.

“He’s been so unlucky with injuries toward the end of the year but I think he would’ve kept scoring, kept going, and maybe it would’ve been a different result.

“But there won’t be any banter over the award. We’re really close and I think he wanted me to win it as much as I wanted him to win it but today I won it. He’ll get another one I’m pretty sure.”