Pundit Carlton Palmer has challenged polarising Stoke City sporting director Jon Walters for Steven Schumacher's sacking and the subsequent appointment of Narcis Pelach, a decision which swiftly backfired in the Potteries.

It has been a turbulent campaign at the Bet 365 Stadium, with Stoke having appointed their third permanent manager of the season in ex-Coventry City boss Mark Robins back in January.

Stoke began the season with a fair degree of expectation under Schumacher, although the 40-year-old was controversially relieved of his duties despite winning two of his first five games in the current campaign after guiding Stoke to survival last time out.

Steven Schumacher's Stoke City record, as per Transfermarkt Games 32 Wins 13 Draws 6 Losses 13 Points per game 1.41

Indeed, Schumacher himself was left with more questions than answers regarding the nature of his sacking as the Potters acted quickly to appoint Narcis Pelach, who had been working as a first-team coach with Championship rivals Norwich City.

But the inexperienced Spaniard fared miserably with Stoke, taking just three wins from 19 matches before being sacked at the end of December as the side descended into relegation trouble. Those fears have since been allayed somewhat by the appointment of Mark Robins, which is yet to really take-off but served as a reminder of Stoke's ambitions to compete at the top-end of the Championship.

Despite Robins' arrival, though, Stoke are still struggling at this moment in time. With just eleven games to spare, Stoke are sat in 20th place and are only above the relegation zone by six points.

Stoke's continued struggles in mid-table or lower, coupled with the club's high managerial and playing squad turnover and inability to contend for promotion despite spending significant sums, has long prompted questions towards the hierarchy.

Current sporting director Jon Walters, who was a cult hero during his playing days in the Potteries before returning to the club a year ago, has been the subject of fresh criticism courtesy of the situations with Schumacher and Pelach.

Carlton Palmer's Jon Walters, Stoke City verdict amid Steven Schumacher and Narcis Pelach claims

Although Palmer questioned Walters' direct involvement in the decisions to first part ways with Schumacher before replacing him with Pelach, he did lament both of those calls.

Palmer, like many supporters and commentators, believes the decision to sack Schumacher was harsh and premature, while Pelach's brief time in charge simply didn't go according to plan.

"I don't know if he [Walters] was directly involved with the appointment of Narcis Pelach, which didn't work out," Palmer explained when speaking exclusively to Football League World.

"I think that was a hell of a gamble, going for an assistant manager with no real pedigree at that level. It didn't work out and I also thought the sacking of Schumacher was very, very premature, you've got to give the guy a chance.

"I don't think he gave him a chance, but I do think it's a great appointment of Mark Robins. I know Stoke are just five points clear of relegation, but he needs to be given time.

"If he's given time and resources, he will do a fantastic job for Stoke City. On the basis of Pelach and the sacking of Schumacher, which was premature, we don't know that, as sporting director, did he directly make those decisions? That remains to be seen.

"Like I've said, appointing Pelach was a hell of a gamble and sacking Schumacher was premature, I thought he would've done a good job if he was given time but they've certainly got it right with Robins.

"If Walters is making those decisions then he will be judged on how well Robins eventually does with Stoke. If he's given the money in the summer and he can bring in the players he wants to bring in, I expect Stoke to be in and around the play-offs next season because the three teams that come e Premier League with the parachute payment, as we've seen this season, will occupy the top three places.

"They normally do, obviously Luton Town haven't. I expected them to this season and they haven't for whatever reason, but that's the general rule.

Related Mark Robins decision involving Steven Schumacher cast-off is a Stoke City masterstroke Lewis Baker has proven his worth after being recalled from Blackburn Rovers at the start of the year

"So we'll have to judge and I'm sure if Walters is making those decisions then he will be judged on how well Robins eventually does."

Stoke City's upcoming fixtures

Stoke remain in a battle against relegation and the next few weeks are going to be crucial. They've won just once in their last six games and look unlikely to buck the trend tomorrow afternoon, which will see Robins revisit a now-rampant Coventry City side going for promotion under the stewardship of Frank Lampard.

Another clash against a play-off hopeful beckons in the form of next Wednesday's subsequent affair at home to Blackburn Rovers.

However, a run of five matches against Millwall, QPR, Preston North End, Luton Town and Cardiff City - the latter two of whom are both also in a relegation dogfight - must be capitalised on and Stoke cannot afford to drop too many points in that time.

With Leeds and Sheffield United both to face in Stoke's last four games, they need to make it count in the next month.