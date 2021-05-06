Exclusive: Jon Newsome takes aim at Dejphon Chansiri’s stubborn Sheffield Wednesday tactic

Sheffield Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chansiri, has been warned by Jon Newsome that he may have to get used to the fact he needs to sell his better players to balance the books at Hillsborough.

Chansiri has been bullish in the way he’s chased success at Hillsborough, particularly when Carlos Carvalhal was the club’s manager.

Back-to-back play-off appearances were achieved, but Wednesday couldn’t get over the line in the race for promotion and have been on a slow decline since then to the point where they could be relegated into League One this weekend.

Newsome has been observing the fact that even in that eventuality of relegation, Chansiri might not be forced to sell his key players despite interest bubbling away in players like Josh Windass.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “I would say that (selling players) would normally be the case. The thing with Chansiri is that he’s got this thing where he doesn’t really like selling footballers. There aren’t many players that he’s actually sold for money.

“The majority of players that have left the club have ended up walking away at the end of their contracts.”

The likes of Adam Reach, Tom Lees and Jordan Rhodes are just some of the senior stars at Hillsborough that will see their contracts expire this summer.

It’s increasingly likely that they will move on as free agents, but someone like Windass, who has nine goals and five assists to his name this season, could well be someone Chansiri digs his heels in with.

However, Newsome has warned the Wednesday owner the sale of a key asset will help the club balance their books.

Newsome continued: “It’s something that he’s going to have to get a grasp on and something that he does have to learn.

“When clubs come in for your players, it is usually because they are your better players. I understand the concept of not wanting to sell your best players, but sometimes you’ve got to balance the books.

“That money can be sometimes utilised in a better way. You might be able to bring two or three players in. It is a balancing act.”

This weekend, Wednesday are hoping to beat Derby County at Pride Park to boost their chance of survival. However, they will also need Rotherham United slip up across the Championship and leave the door open for the winner in the East Midlands to survive.

Newsome will have an eye on things this weekend and is hoping that Wednesday managing to stay in the Championship will kill talk of having to sell players to balance the books.

He concluded: “If they do a Houdini and miraculously stay in the Championship, hopefully these questions won’t be asked.”