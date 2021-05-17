Exclusive: Jon Newsome sends Norwich City transfer warning involving Emi Buendia and Max Aarons

Norwich City have been warned that it’ll cost them big money to try and replace both Max Aarons and Emiliano Buendia this summer window if they end up selling the pair, as per Jon Newsome speaking to Football League World exclusively.

The Canaries are heading back to the Premier League for next season having bounced back immediately after just one year in the second tier, with them winning the title to boot.

Indeed, it’s been a really successful campaign for the Yellows but, with that, comes the natural attraction to their players from clubs elsewhere.

Certainly, both Max Aarons and Emiliano Buendia are candidates for big-money exits this summer transfer window and, for Newsome, it would take a lot of cash to replace them, too.

Speaking to Football League World exclusively, he said:

“If you do sell them, you increase your transfer budget but you’ve still got to replace those two players, so what are you going to pay to replace those two players that have been real positive influences this season?

“You bring the big money in, but there’s big money going to be needed to go out to replace them. So I’d like to see them both stay for the season, and see how they go on.”

Both Aarons and Buendia are Premier League level players and Norwich have at least boosted their chances of keeping them by sealing promotion.

However, it still seems quite possible some big money will come in for them and Norwich will have to let them go, at which point their excellent recruitment team will need to spark into life once more.

One way or another, then, it could be a big summer for the Canaries in the transfer window.