Exclusive: Jon Newsome reveals why Sheffield Wednesday might have upper hand in one particular transfer pursuit

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Jon Newsome has stated that Darren Moore’s relationship with Solihull Moors manager Mark Yates could help the Owls in their pursuit of Kyle Hudlin, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a move away from the non league club ahead of the summer transfer window in more recent times, with the Owls, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town all said to be interested in the player’s services.

Hudlin notched up an impressive 11 goals in 39 games for the National League outfit and is the type of target man that Moore tends to favour as he looks to bring in new recruits to Hillsborough this summer.

A player with bags of potential, the frontman has just one year remaining on his current contract with Solihull and could well be sold on this summer as the non league club looks to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Speaking recently to FLW, Newsome has pointed out that Moore’s existing relationship with the Solihull boss, Yates, could well play into Wednesday’s hands as they look to win the race for the striker’s signature this summer:

“I know Darren Moore worked closely with the Solihull manager during their time at West Brom.

“So they’ll obviously communicate and he’ll take his word and advice.

“But for me, if you compare him to Joe Pigott, who’s played at that level, he’s scored at that level, you know he can do it, obviously he’s going to cost four, five maybe six times more than the young lad Hudlin would.

“But signing Kyle is not so much of a gamble is it? But again, it’s all dictated by finances at Wednesday.”

Pigott, of course, is another name who has been linked with a move to the Owls, with the club set to be in the market for a new frontman after seeing Jordan Rhodes depart for Huddersfield in recent weeks.