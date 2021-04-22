Exclusive: Jon Newsome reveals which Norwich City star will be desperate to get back to the Premier League

Norwich City striker, Teemu Pukki, will be rubbing his hands together at the thought of getting another crack in the Premier League, according to Jon Newsome.

Pukki has spearheaded Daniel Farke’s side’s push for promotion once more in the Championship, scoring 25 goals in 39 appearances.

It’s the second time in three seasons that Pukki has managed that feat, firing Norwich to the brink of another Championship title in the process.

Between two prolific campaigns in the Championship, the 31-year-old also managed to score 11 goals in the Premier League, despite Norwich’s disappointing 2019/20 campaign.

For Newsome, he feels that the Premier League is the best league in the world and Pukki will be delighted to be getting another opportunity to prove himself on the big stage.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome said: “Every footballer, not just on these shores, wants to play in the Premier League. It’s the most dynamic league, it is effectively the best league in the world to play in and everyone wants to test themselves at the highest level.

“He’s going to be rubbing his hands together and thinking that he’s got another shot at that, can he go in and make his mark again like he did when he was there last season?”

Pukki has proved to be prolific in both the Premier League and Championship in Norwich colours.

His stats for the club are astonishing, with the Finnish international making 124 appearances across all competitions and returning 66 goals and a further 16 assists for the Canaries.

Right now, Pukki finds himself on a rare barren run in-front of goal, having failed to score in Norwich’s last three Championship fixtures.

His last goals came in the thumping 7-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town, where Pukki scored a hat-trick as Farke’s side put their Yorkshire visitors to the sword at Carrow Road.