Exclusive: Jon Newsome reveals Norwich City transfer concern amid Everton, West Ham & Arsenal sagas

Norwich City have been warned by Jon Newsome that their recruitment drive could go into overdrive if they end up moving on their star players this summer ahead of a return to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke has delivered a second promotion in the space of three seasons at Carrow Road, with Norwich already looking ahead of making a better fist of the Premier League than they did in 2019/20.

Max Aarons and Emi Buendia have been two players to really excel back in the Championship, but both players are attracting interest from clubs established higher up the football pyramid.

There’s interest from Everton and West Ham in Aarons, who could be allowed to leave for the right price, whilst Buendia’s dazzling form has caught the eye of Arsenal.

Oliver Skipp is another player that’s impressed this season, but the 20-year-old’s immediate future could lie with parent-club, Tottenham.

The heart of this Norwich side, then, could be ripped out before they get back to the Premier League, which could leave them with a big recruitment job.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome said: “The great season that they’ve had, (there will be questions over) the likes of Max Aarons, Buendia, are they going to be able to keep Skipp?

“Suddenly, if there’s two or three incredible offers come in for some of the players that the club can’t turn down, your recruitment drive goes into overdrive.”

Of course, Norwich supporters will hope to retain Aarons and Buendia for another year, whilst also looking to keep Skipp at the club and convince Tottenham that Carrow Road is the best place for his development.

The task Farke then faces is deciding whether to trust this pool of players with keeping Norwich in the Premier League given they only mustered up 21 points in 2019/20 with a similar core.

For Newsome, Norwich need to decide whether it is strength in depth they need, or an upgrade on the current squad.

He continued: “You may have earmarked two or three players and look to add a bit more strength in depth. The decision really is, do you try and bring in player who are as good, if not better than the players you already have.”