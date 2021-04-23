Exclusive: Jon Newsome reveals key factor behind why Sheffield Wednesday have struggled this season

Jon Newsome has suggested that a real lack of consistency at Sheffield Wednesday this season has been part of the reason they have struggled to get out of the bottom three, speaking to Football League World exclusively.

The Owls remain in the relegation zone with just a few games left to play this year in the Championship and they are reliant on Rotherham United and Derby County doing them respective favours in terms of poor results.

Even if they do, though, the Owls still need to take advantage of that and whether they actually do or not remains to be seen after a season of really inconsistent results.

Not so long ago they hammered Cardiff City 5-0 but never really kicked on, losing their next two after that and, though a win over Blackburn last time out has kept their hopes alive, they need to go on a late run to secure safety.

Whether they can or not remains to be seen, though, with Jon Newsome bemoaning their inconsistencies.

He told Football League World exclusively:

“They’ve not clicked since and they’d not clicked before that and that is the issue.

“You’ve got to sustain that level, you’ve got to have some degree of consistency and that’s clearly not happened.

“When you’re getting beat at home to Rotherham and Wycombe and the clubs around you and then you can beat Cardiff 5-0, there’s got to be question marks and questions asked.”

It’s hard to disagree, too.

The Owls showed the quality that they have in that win over Cardiff but it’s not happened enough and that is why they are in the position that they are in.

Can they turn it around in the final weeks? Time will tell.