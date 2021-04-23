Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Exclusive: Jon Newsome puts Kieran Dowell’s resurgent form at Norwich City down to one particular thing

Norwich City have had the boost of a rejuvenated Kieran Dowell for the Championship run-in, with the playmaker’s good form helped on its way by confidence, according to Jon Newsome. 

Dowell was a brought in at Norwich from Everton back in the summer of 2020, with the midfielder opting to take his first permanent step away from Goodison Park.

However, linking up with Daniel Farke’s side hasn’t been easy, with the 23-year-old missing a large chunk of the season with an ankle injury.

Credit needs to go to Dowell, though, for battling his way back into the fold with a thriving Norwich side.

In his last seven appearances, he’s scored three goals and registered one assist, getting a good chunk of first-team minutes under his belt.

To the mind of Newsome, the resurgence of the former Everton man is down to regaining his confidence on the back of injury.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome said: “It’ll be a confidence thing. The lad has got undoubted ability, he’s had a setback with his injury and that really does knock your confidence.

“All of a sudden, you get an assist and get a goal, you start feeling better about yourself and go into the next game and do well, then suddenly you’re flying at 40,000 feet.

“Confidence is a massive, massive element of the game that isn’t touched on in as bigger way as I think it should.”

Dowell’s good form in recent weeks has helped Norwich over the line in the race for promotion.

Ahead of their defeat to Bournemouth last Saturday, promotion was confirmed as Brentford and Swansea City failed to pick up maximum points in the day’s earlier kick-offs.

Farke’s wait to add the Championship title to that promotion goes on, though, with Norwich beaten by Watford during the week and, uncharacteristically, making it two defeats on the spin.


