Exclusive: Jon Newsome praises Sheffield Wednesday decision surrounding Darren Moore

Sheffield Wednesday allowing Darren Moore to bring in Jamie Smith and Paul Williams has helped cover his absence, according to former Owl, Jon Newsome.

Moore was lured to Hillsborough from Doncaster Rovers, tasked with keeping Wednesday in the Championship against the odds after Tony Pulis and Garry Monk failed to inspire the side.

However, Moore’s task was made harder after it was revealed that he was suffering from pneumonia that was triggered from Covid-19.

The Wednesday boss hasn’t been on the sidelines since the defeat to Swansea City, but has watched from afar as Smith and the remainder of his coaching set-up at Hillsborough keep the Owls’ hopes of survival alive.

Speaking about the impact Moore’s absence will be having on Wednesday, Newsome exclusively told Football League World: “It’s got to, to some degree. Jamie Smith does seem to be doing a really good job, though, then you’ve got Paul Williams in there and the other guys that are on the grass with them day in, day out.

“I just think it is those little words in the ear and that little chat before you go out five minutes before kick-off.

“It’s those little bits that are maybe missing the most.”

Despite the absence of Moore, Wednesday know that victory over Derby County this weekend, combined with a Rotherham United failing to beat Cardiff City, will keep the Owls in the Championship.

The coaching staff deserve all the credit in the world for keeping Wednesday in contention to survive, with Newsome pointing out that Moore being allowed to appoint Smith and Williams was key.

He continued: “The advantage for Sheffield Wednesday is that Moore was allowed to bring in two members of staff.

“No disrespect to Neil Thompson and Lee Bullen but they are the same voices that were there under Tony Pulis and Garry Monk.

“It’s just different people, different words, different ideas.

“It does have an effect, but it is probably Moore missing more than the players. It must be so frustrating for him that he’s come in to do a job, and through no fault of his own, he’s not able to do that.”

There’s the added boost that Moore could return to the stands this weekend when Wednesday travel to Pride Park looking for the victory that could keep them in the Championship.