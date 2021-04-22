Exclusive: Jon Newsome praises Norwich City for going against the grain with 2019/20 decision

Norwich City’s board have been praised by Jon Newsome for their brave call to back Daniel Farke even when things weren’t going well for the club in the Premier League.

Farke has managed to deliver two promotions within the space of three seasons at Carrow Road, with Norwich securing their place back in the Premier League last weekend.

However, sandwiched between two memorable campaigns in the Championship was a dismal Premier League season, where the Canaries managed to muster up just 21 points and finished bottom of the pile.

That relegation was on the cards for long periods of the 2019/20 season, but Norwich stood firm on any talk of sacking Farke in a bid to save themselves, backing the German instead.

And, that decision has been justified, with Farke leading Norwich straight back to the Premier League.

The board at Carrow Road have been praised by former player, Newsome, for that decision.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome said: “The decisions that they made at the end of last season were the right decisions because they’ve managed to kick on this season and perform incredibly well.

“They sit top of the Championship table and they must be rubbing their hands together and patting each other on the back, saying well done.

“It’s easy to press that button sometimes (by sacking your manager). Supporters are fickle, if you’re losing games and you’re bottom of the Premier League, getting relegated, there’s a portion of the fanbase calling for the manager’s head.

“To stand firm against that is a seriously strong thing to do and they’ve got to be applauded for doing so.”

Farke’s side swiftly moved onto 90 points in the Championship, with results elsewhere in the division securing them promotion back to the Premier League.

Their last two fixtures, against AFC Bournemouth and Watford, have ended in defeat, with Norwich’s wait to secure a second title in the space of three seasons going on.

Norwich face QPR in the Championship on Saturday.