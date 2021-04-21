Exclusive: Jon Newsome praises Norwich City bravery with key Daniel Farke call

Norwich City have been praised by Jon Newsome for going against the grain and retaining the faith of Daniel Farke despite last season’s struggles in the Premier League.

Farke has just delivered his second promotion within the space of three seasons at Carrow Road, with Norwich heading back to the Premier League.

However, given the Canaries’ struggles in the Premier League last season, you could have been forgiven for thinking that the club would go their separate ways when Farke delivered only 21 points in the top-flight.

Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion have pulled the trigger on Chris Wilder and Slaven Bilic this season, but Norwich’s bravery in retaining Farke has been justified.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome admitted keeping Farke was the hard thing to do for Norwich.

However, he also conceded: “If you come away from football, it’s a bit of a mindless thing to do. Every time a company is struggling, they don’t just get rid of their Chief Executive or the Board of Directors. They dig in and work together.

“It seems to be the thing in football that when you are struggling, you get rid of your manager. For me, if you look at its entirety, that’s a bigger gamble because are you better the devil you know than the devil you don’t know?

“I think it’s massive credit to Norwich, the board and Stuart Webber. They work very closely together.”

Norwich won promotion on Saturday after Brentford and Swansea City both dropped points in the earlier kick-offs, allowing the Canaries to slip up and lose 3-1 to AFC Bournemouth as they basked in promotion glory.

Last night, Farke watched his side slip to another defeat at the hands of Watford, who have come strongly to stake a claim second spot.

Despite those defeats, Norwich only need to better Watford’s next couple of results to wrap up the Championship title.