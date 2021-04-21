Exclusive: Jon Newsome outlines potential pitfalls awaiting Norwich if Tottenham/Skipp deal cannot be agreed

Jon Newsome has said that it is going to be hard for Norwich City to try and replace Oliver Skipp next season if the midfielder ends up staying at Tottenham for next year, in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Canaries are on their way to the Premier League once again after a short stint in the Championship, and the final games of the campaign will determine whether they are going to go up as champions.

The main thing is, though, they’re heading back to the top flight and it’ll be interesting to see just how they go about their summer business as they look to stay in the Premier League for longer than last time.

Oliver Skipp, of course, is one player that they might want to keep for at least another loan spell but if they cannot strike a deal with Spurs, he will need replacing.

And, for Jon Newsome, that will be a tough ask given the unpredictable nature of the market.

He said to Football League World exclusively:

“If he can’t keep him then you’ve got to then go out and recruit somebody else, and hope that it’s going to be a good fit.

“And as we’ve seen in the past, it’s not an exact science. You can go and sign a player that you think is a perfect fit for you and the club; he’s absolutely nailed on and is your number one target, he comes into the club, and it doesn’t work, for whatever reason.

“Then on the flip side of that, you can see players who come in or are on the periphery and a new manager might come in and all of a sudden hit the ground and they become the star player.”

Certainly, Skipp has had a really positive impact on Norwich’s side this season and finding someone to come in and do the job he has will be tough.

Daniel Farke and co. will need to do that, though, if Spurs opt to keep him.