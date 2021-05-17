Exclusive: Jon Newsome outlines financial challenges facing Sheffield Wednesday as attention turns to next season

Sheffield Wednesday simply cannot continue to operate in the way they have done as they prepare for life in League One, Jon Newsome has exclusively told Football League World.

Darren Moore’s side were relegated to the third tier after a dramatic final day to the Championship season, when the side failed to beat Derby County.

Following relegation, a busy summer is expected at Hillsborough, with a host of senior players out of contract, and it’s unclear who will be staying to try and win promotion next season.

And, speaking to FLW, former Owls defender Newsome explained how changes need to be made, so keeping the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Tom Lees and Keiren Westwood, among others, will be impossible unless they agree to a significant wage reduction.

“At the end of the day, the football club has got to cut its cloth accordingly now. Chansiri had a go, like we said before, he has chucked his money in the Championship and had a go at getting to the Premier League.

“I’m led to believe the wage bill at one time was in excess of £30m. That’s a lot of money for a Championship club.

“We’re in League One now, they’ve got to cut their cloth accordingly and those high numbers can’t be sustained. It’s not sustainable. I can see a mass exodus really of players who are on big wages, or they have to take a massive cut.”

It has already been reported that Moore will be working on a strict budget as he looks to reshape the squad, with free agents and loan signings on the radar for the manager.