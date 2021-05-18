Exclusive: Jon Newsome offers thoughts on Bolton Wanderers’ promotion

Jon Newsome has expressed his delight for Bolton Wanderers after the Trotters sealed promotion back into Sky Bet League One this season, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Bolton were always going to be the side to be got at this year in the fourth tier given the size and the history of the club and with Ian Evatt coming in and looking to reshape things, it took a bit of time for them to get motoring.

However, Wanderers certainly found the accelerator pedal in the second half of the campaign and sealed the deal on the final day away at Crawley Town with them now looking forward to playing in the third tier and trying to continue their recovery climb up the divisions.

Newsome, too, is delighted with what he has seen from the club with him offering his thoughts to Football League World exclusively in a recent interview:

“Yeah, it’s great, isn’t it?

“Another club that financially has capitulated and Sheffield Wednesday fans will be looking at the Bolton Wanderers and the Wigans and that’s why you have a worry.

“But I’m doubly pleased because obviously I’ve got a bit of an affinity for having played there a little while and an ex-player who I played with, Peter Atherton, was the assistant manager there as well. So I’m delighted for Peter and the football club and that they’ve managed to earn promotion.”

It’s great to see a club like Bolton head back in the right direction, especially after what has gone on of late with the club in the last few seasons.

Ian Evatt will be eager to ensure they build quickly next season, too, and with the right signings and fans back in the ground who knows what they can achieve in League One.