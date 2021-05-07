Exclusive: Jon Newsome makes Max Aarons claim amid Everton, Arsenal, Newcastle links

Jon Newsome has urged Norwich City to try and avoid selling their best players if they can this summer, in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Yellows are heading back to the Premier League at the first time of asking having put in a fantastic season in the Championship and they’ll naturally be excited by their return to the top flight.

However, such a year will always generate interest in your players and, for Newsome, trying to keep the very best ones needs to be a priority for City this campaign, with him claiming that Aarons is the one they need to keep most.

He said in an exclusive interview with Football League World:

“Undoubtedly you’re going to have clubs being linked with your players, because the players have had an amazing season and they’re really good quality players.

“As a promoted club, I think the last thing you want to be doing is selling your crown jewels. And for me, Max Aarons is one of their crown jewels.”

Aarons, of course, is getting linked with the likes of Everton, Arsenal and Newcastle United at the moment and could well be on the move.

He’s going to cost big money, though, especially now Norwich are in the Premier League and are in no desperate position where they need to sell.

Arguably, Aarons is the pick of the bunch in terms of players that could leave the club this summer for another Premier League side or a top European club but, of course, the Canaries won’t want to lose him and will surely only sanction an exit once they are happy with the structure of the deal.