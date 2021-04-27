Exclusive: Jon Newsome makes Daniel Farke claim after Norwich City seal PL return

Jon Newsome is of the opinion that Norwich City’s stability and loyalty to manager Daniel Farke after relegation is one of the key reasons behind their quick return to the Premier League, speaking to Football League World exclusively.

The Canaries are heading back to the top flight in England after just one season in the Championship with them looking well on course to seal the title in the last couple of matches of the campaign.

Indeed, they have been exemplary in bouncing back under Daniel Farke and Newsome believes that regular presence at the helm of the club in the last few years is what has helped them achieve such a quick return to the Premier League.

Speaking to Football League World exclusively, Newsome explained the sort of impact such loyalty to Farke will have had on his players and, therefore, their performance:

“I think that goes to show how the club is set up and how the club is run and that sustainability and the fact that they’ve kept hold of Daniel Farke.

“You’re working under a manager you know, whereas at some other clubs you might have worked with two or three different managers by now and maybe not got on with one of them and form might have dipped a little bit.

“But because you’re working under that manager, you’ve obviously got a great relationship that helps you as a player go out on the pitch and produce for 90 minutes, which is what it’s all about.”

Certainly, some managers might have lost their job after relegation from the Premier League but Norwich stuck with Farke and that is to their credit and ultimate success.

It’s a well-run club that’s looking very harmonious off of the pitch as well as on it and that naturally allows the football to do the talking.

They’re heading back to the Premier League, and it’ll be interesting to see how they get on.