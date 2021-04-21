Exclusive: Jon Newsome makes claim about Max Aarons’ short-term Norwich City future amid Everton interest

Norwich City could still retain the service of Max Aarons this summer, according to Jon Newsome.

Aarons has helped Norwich win promotion for the second time in the space of three seasons, with another Championship title just around the corner in the coming three fixtures.

Despite the Premier League looming once more, it’s widely expected that Aarons will have offers to move on from Carrow Road, just as he did last summer.

Football League World understand that Norwich feel Aarons is good enough to step up into a Champions League environment already, amid interest from clubs like Everton and Bayern Munich in the 21-year-old.

Despite that interest from clubs higher up the football food chain, Newsome feels that the environment Norwich are providing the right-back might mean he sticks around for a bit longer.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome said: “I can see Max Aarons having a lot of interest this summer, but with promotion, will he want to stay at the club, in the Premier League, in an environment where he’s happy, he’s comfortable and confidence is up.

“He’s playing with player that he knows too. It’s a difficult decision for him.”

Aarons has made 42 appearances in the Championship this season for Norwich, scoring once and registering one assist.

He has, again, helped Norwich to promotion and will be eager to test himself back in the Premier League.

Under Daniel Farke in 2019/20, he featured in 36 of Norwich’s 38 top-flight fixtures.