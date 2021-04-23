Exclusive: Jon Newsome makes Adam Idah claim as Norwich City face summer decision

Norwich City will need to decide whether to keep Adam Idah next season or let him leave on loan, Jon Newsome has told Football League World exclusively.

The Canaries are heading back to the Premier League for next year after what has been a top campaign for the Yellows, with them now looking to seal the Championship title in the final three games ahead of Watford.

Indeed, they are the favourites to do so and the planning for next season will have already started.

It remains to be seen who is involved in the top-flight once more under Daniel Farke next season, too, and Newsome believes that a decision needs to be made on Adam Idah that will put his progression up as a priority.

He said in an exclusive interview with Football League World:

“He’s only actually had one start this season, although he’s been involved in 17 appearances, so when they get into the Premier League will they see him as a player from the start or an impact player they can bring on as a substitute?

“Or, will they look at him and say and say to themselves, ‘right, we need to develop this player and sitting on the bench and getting 20 minutes every other week is not actually great for his development. So do we need to then possibly look at getting him out on loan?’ Because that’s how you develop.

“Yes you do in training. Yes, you do with coaching, but you’ve also got to go and test yourself in men’s football.”

Idah is a bright young player and one that Norwich fans will hope is going to really excel with their club in the years and seasons to come.

However, there’s no denying that he might have game-time potentially limited next year back in the Premier League and so the right decision needs to be made over his future in terms of his short-term progression as a footballer.