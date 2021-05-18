Exclusive: Jon Newsome issues Darren Moore claims as Sheffield Wednesday plan for summer

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for life back in Sky Bet League One having dropped out of the Sky Bet Championship this season but Darren Moore is the right man for the club, Jon Newsome has told Football League World exclusively.

The Owls will be looking to try and bounce back immediately but whether they can or not remains to be seen with a glut of players out of contract this summer and so Darren Moore has quite the rebuilding job on his hands.

Newsome feels, though, that Moore is the right man to oversee things in the coming months and he has urged the powers that be at Wednesday to just let him get on with signing players and coaching the team rather than getting themselves too involved.

Speaking to Football League World exclusively, Newsome had this to say on the current Owls boss:

“I do. I like Darren Moore.

“His record’s not been great this season, of course, but he’s had real issues with his health. He contracted COVID and he was quite poorly I’m led to believe and obviously, that is the ultimate importance to him; his health and his well-being.

“I think he’s one of the better appointments that the club has made. Obviously, I’d love them to have stayed up and let him have a chance at the Championship next year but that’s not happening now.

“I’d love him to stay, but I would like him to stay under the proviso that the chairman allows him to do his job.

“The chairman needs to say to him, ‘that’s your budget, you’ve got to wheel and deal you’ve got to bring your players in.’

“Okay, the chairman is still going to have the final nod and the final say, but let the manager manage and bring in the players that he wants and he feels will be successful and if it works fantastic. If it doesn’t, that’s the way football is.”

Obviously, it didn’t end how anyone would have wanted this season at Sheffield Wednesday but there is some hope that Darren Moore is going to get them playing next year in League One.

He’ll be eager to reshape his squad as quickly and as well as he can but time will have to tell as to how he goes about doing just that.