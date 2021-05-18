Exclusive: Jon Newsome issues clear Alex Tettey verdict as midfielder bids Norwich City farewell

Jon Newsome insists that Alex Tettey will go down as a Norwich City legend after the 35-year-old recently bid farewell to Carrow Road.

Tettey arrived at Norwich from Rennes in the summer of 2012, before going on to spend nine memorable years at Carrow Road.

During his time in Norfolk, the midfielder won promotion three times with the Canaries, with his first coming under Alex Neil via the play-offs in 2014/15.

Tettey has also lifted two Championship titles under Daniel Farke, with the Canaries winning promotion for the second time in three years this season.

In his final game, Tettey was taken off towards the end of their match against Barnsley, and his exit from the pitch was met with plenty of applause and tears.

Jon Newsome has insisted to Football League World that the Norwegian will go down as a City legend, saying: “He’s been there nine years and played 263 times. That speaks volumes, doesn’t it? That says it all.

“In those nine years, the club’s been in the Premier League, then the Championship, then the Premier League, then the Championship. It’s been up and down and he has played at all levels.

“The guy will go down as a Norwich City legend, he truly will.”

Tettey has established himself as a fans’ favourite at Norwich and recently penned an emotional farewell message to the Canaries’ faithful, who have been unable to say their goodbyes to the midfielder in the flesh this season.

“I loved my down there, it’s a fabulous club,” Newsome added. “If you buy into the club and throw yourself into it, the supporters and people of Norwich welcome you with open arms.

“I’m sure he found that out too. It’s a fabulous place to live, it’s a great football club to play for. He’s obviously felt that because he stayed that for a long period of time.

“Fantastic numbers, and it’s great for him to go out on a high.”