Exclusive: Jon Newsome fires transfer warning Norwich City’s way on the back of promotion

Norwich City have been warned by Jon Newsome that clubs will continue to sniff around their top talent despite promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke secured Norwich’s second promotion in the space of three seasons over the weekend, with the Canaries promoted despite their 3-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday night.

It’s been another memorable campaign at Carrow Road, with Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia lighting up the Championship alongside players like Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons.

There has been a warning from Newsome in wake of promotion, with the former Norwich defender indicating that vultures from higher up the footballing food chain will not stop circling the talent that graces Carrow Road.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome said: “The thing is, clubs want good players and if you can get hold of a player that’s got the ability to do the things they can do, you are undoubtedly going to have clubs sniffing around.

“We’ve seen that with Norwich before when Ben Godfrey left the club. There does come a point where, if the numbers are right, the club has to consider it.”

Pukki has struck 25 goals this season in the Championship, whilst Buendia has 13 goals and 15 assists to his name.

23-year-old Cantwell has had a lesser impact, but still managed 10 goal involvements, whilst Aarons remains a sought-after talent.

Football League World reported last month that Norwich would ‘wait and see’ what came in for Aarons in the summer transfer window, with it the club’s view that he was good enough to make the step up to a Champions League outfit.