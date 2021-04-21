Exclusive: Jon Newsome explains why he feels 28-year-old is set for Sheffield Wednesday exit

Sheffield Wednesday’s decision to shift on Adam Reach at the end of the season is likely to be a financial one, according to Jon Newsome.

Reach has been on the book at Wednesday since the summer of 2016 and has passed 200 appearances for the Owls during his time at the club, as well as scoring over 20 goals.

However, the versatile 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and is looking increasingly likely that he will be moving onto a fresh challenge, as Wednesday face the possibility of relegation into League One.

Newsome has likened Reach to Stuart Dallas at Leeds United given his versatility, but feels like the reason for his pending exit is due to the wages he is likely on.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome said: “I feel sorry for him in some respects because he’s had a bit of the Stuart Dallas’ about him in terms of he’s played all over the pitch.

“He was brought in as a left-sided midfielder, he’s played left-back, in behind the striker – he’s played all over the place!

“There’s no doubt that he’s on a good contract and can the club afford to keep a player like that? I don’t know what the numbers are, but even if he took a 50% pay reduction, he would still be on a big salary.”

It is the understanding of Football League World that Wednesday are resigned to losing Reach in the summer and have given up all hope of convincing him to stay beyond his current contract.

There is interest from both Watford and Cardiff City in his signature heading into the summer, after a solid return of eight goal involvements this term for the Owls, despite their struggles in the Championship.

Despite last night’s 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, Darren Moore’s side remain 23rd in the table and four points adrift of safety with three games to play.