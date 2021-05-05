Exclusive: Jon Newsome delivers honest verdict on Sheffield Wednesday’s summer transfer business

Jon Newsome has defended the way Sheffield Wednesday went about recruiting players in the summer transfer window amid criticism from supporters.

After finishing 16th in the Championship last season, Garry Monk will have been hoping for a positive campaign at Hillsborough, but the start to their season was plunged into turmoil.

Wednesday were hit with a 12-point deduction for breaching the league’s profitability and sustainability rules in July. This was eventually halved to a six-point deduction in November, but it resulted in a turbulent start to the season.

The Owls had only brought in one player before being hit with their deduction, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru arriving from Manchester City. After their deduction was announced, the likes of Chey Dunkley, Josh Windass, Elias Kachunga and Callum Paterson all arrived on permanent deals, with Izzy Brown, Jack Marriott and Aden Flint joining on loan.

Newsome has moved to defend the club’s recruitment in the summer, though, despite Wednesday staring relegation to League One right in the face. The Owls need to beat Derby County this weekend to stand any chance of staying in the Championship, however a win for Rotherham at Cardiff would end their eight-year stay in the second tier.

Newsome exclusively told Football League World: “I’ve been reading over the last couple of weeks that Sheffield Wednesday fans were really disappointed with the recruitment in the summer.

“I think what you fail to remember is that when the club were trying to recruit players in the summer, they were starting the season on minus 12 points.

“It’s not an easy sell. If a club comes to you and says ‘by the way you’re going to be in a relegation dogfight all season’, you’re not really going to put your hand up for that if you have other opportunities or choices.

“I don’t think they were helped by what happened.”